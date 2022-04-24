COVID-19 outbreak grows at hospital in St. Marys

A COVID-19 outbreak at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, has gotten larger.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says, as of April 24, there are 18 confirmed cases at the hospital.

Fifteen of those have been identified as patients, while the other three cases are staff members.

On Friday, the HPHA said 20 per cent of the workers had tested positive for COVID-19 or were insolating.

They also announced Friday that the emergency room at St. Marys Memorial Hospital would remain closed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. until at least May 2.

“With COVID-19 staff absences continuing to increase we are unfortunately left with no other option than to extend our reduced hours of operation,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, in Friday's release. “With a high level of community transmission, we want to remind everyone of the importance of following public health measures such as staying home if you are feeling unwell, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and getting vaccinated.”

The ER will be open for admissions between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The HPHA said any patients requiring emergency care overnight will be taken to the nearest hospital in Stratford, London or Ingersoll.

The number of cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak on the Inpatient Unit at our St. Marys Memorial Hospital continues to increase.



Community transmission is also high! Help us stop the spread - stay home if you are sick, mask in indoor public spaces - get your vaccines! pic.twitter.com/GlG3ho0giq