COVID-19 outbreak in Brantford General Hospital unit declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak in the B7 Medical Inpatient Unit at the Brantford General Hospital has been declared over.

The outbreak was declared on April 21 when two patients and one healthcare worker tested positive. Health officials say a total of five patients and two staff tested positive for the virus during the outbreak.

In a news release, Brant Community Healthcare System says this outbreak was declared over on Thursday.

Last Friday, BCHS declared a different outbreak in the stroke unit at the hospital. As of Thursday, this outbreak is still ongoing.