COVID-19 outbreak in cohort at Sir Adam Beck School

Health officials in Waterloo Region have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a class cohort at Sir Adam Beck School.

According to an update on the school's website, a student case was reported in a cohort where another student had also tested positive.

No other staff or students need to isolate.

This is the second outbreak declared at the school this month. On Dec. 4, officials reported an outbreak in a bus cohort.

Officials said this is not a school-wide outbreak.