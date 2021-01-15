LHSC's University Hospital Emergency Department declared a COVID-19 outbreak, Friday afternoon.

While the hopsitals Emergency Department remains open, the outbreak has been declared for the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital.

There are currently six staff members who have tested positive for the virus, but no patient cases and specific exposure to patients has been identified.

While LHSC works closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit, safety precautions are being implemented.

The hospital states, "It is important that people do not delay seeking emergency care at University Hospital when it is needed. UH remains a safe place to receive care during this time. Safeguarding the health of our patients and their families, staff and physicians is of the utmost importance and remains our top priority. If you or your loved one is experiencing an emergency or serious medical injury call 911 immediately or go to the nearest Emergency Department."