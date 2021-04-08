COVID-19 outbreak in Kingston's University District involving residents aged 18 to 29

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Kingston, Ont's University District, as cases involving young adults in the popular student area account for the majority of active cases in the region.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health says young adults aged 18 to 29 in the University District account for 70 of the 95 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The health unit says investigations have revealed transmission is occurring during close, unprotected contact between individuals in social settings (including large gatherings) where physical distancing is limited and face coverings are not being worn.

"We are facing a critical time in the fight against this virus. We are putting all measures in place, including stronger enforcement of the provincial shutdown and stay-at-home restrictions to limit the spread of this outbreak," said Dr. Kieran Moore, KFL&A's medical officer of health.

"Fines will be given if provincial restrictions are not adhered to—stay home, limit social interactions to those in your household, and avoid unnecessary trips outside your home."

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday. There are 95 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston-region.

The Ontario government issued a provincewide shutdown on April 3, limiting social gatherings to five people outdoors. Indoor gatherings are prohibited during the shutdown.

The health unit says failure to comply with the social gathering restrictions, including no indoor gatherings and no more than five individuals at an outdoor gathering, can result in a minimum fine of $880.

A 28-day, provincewide stay-at-home order began at 12 a.m. Thursday.

The health unit offers the following tips to limit the spread of COVID-19: