COVID-19 outbreak in unit at RVH over, two remain active

The COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardiac Renal Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is over.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 10, and infected patients and staff members.

The hospital has reopened the unit to visitors and new admissions.

Two outbreaks remain active at the Barrie hospital, including the Dialysis unit, with seven patients and two staff infected, and the Integrated Stroke & Rehabilitation Unit, with six positive cases among patients and staff.

Those units are closed to visitors and have enhanced cleaning protocols in place.

All patients are tested frequently and monitored closely, as are staff and physicians.