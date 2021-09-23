COVID-19 outbreak linked to Delta variant reported at Brandon school

One class at a Brandon school has been moved to remote learning after a COVID-19 breakout linked to the Delta variant was declared, according to the province.

In the province's latest COVID-19 bulletin, it said an outbreak was declared at Christian Heritage School in Brandon and one class has been moved to remote learning until Oct. 1.

"Close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating," the province said.

A spokesperson for the province said the information in the bulletin is all that can be provided so no individuals are identified.

CTV News has reached out to the school for more details.

The province recently changed the definition of a school outbreak to three school-associated cases in a 14-day period.

On Thursday, the province announced 67 new cases of COVID-19. Manitoba has had 1,396 Delta cases since the start of the pandemic.

This story will be updated when more details are available.