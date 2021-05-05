COVID-19 outbreak now over at Victoria long-term care home

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Victoria long-term care home is now over, Island Health announced Wednesday.

The outbreak at Craigdarroch Care Home was first declared on April 23 after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Strict safety strategies were then implemented, according to Island Health, and no new COVID-19 cases related to the outbreak were identified over the past two weeks. No residents tested positive for the virus during that time, says Island Health.

The health authority says it supported the care home during the outbreak, which is owned and operated by private company Trillium Communities.

"The team at Craigdarroch Care Home is to be commended for their exceptional work ensuring the outbreak did not spread further and continuing to provide high-quality care under challenging circumstances," said Island Health in a release Wednesday.

Now that the outbreak has been declared over, the health authority says that communal dining, visits, transfers and new admissions can resume at the care home.

Wednesday's announcement comes one day after another Victoria care home outbreak was declared over by Island Health.

An outbreak at Mount St. Mary Hospital was first declared on April 21, before ending on May 4. During that time, one resident died of COVID-19 and one staff member tested positive for the virus.

There are no longer any active outbreaks at care homes across Vancouver Island.