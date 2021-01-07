While one COVID-19 outbreak at a Vancouver hospital is now over, another in a different unit has been declared.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a notice Wednesday afternoon saying the outbreak in Vancouver General Hospital's respiratory unit announced over Christmas is now over.

However, a new outbreak has cropped up in the hospitalist unit after two patients tested positive.

"The unit is closed to new admissions and transfers at this time," a statement from VCH says.

"All visitation has been suspended until the outbreak measures have been lifted; the exception being for compassionate visits at the end of life."

Even though that unit is closed, the hospital is still ready to care for anyone seeking urgent and emergent care.

"At this time, there is limited impact to other areas of Vancouver General Hospital," VCH's statement says. "Please do not delay in seeking care as this could exacerbate your condition."

Strict COVID-19 measures are in place in light of the recent outbreak including extra cleaning, contact tracing and some isolation precautions.