Two staff members at the Canadian Mental Health Association's (CMHA) Huron Street Crisis Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to staff obtained by CTV News, officials say the two people are in isolation and any staff members who were in close contact have been informed, though the risk remains low.

"We have been in consultation with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and have been following the Ministry of Health guidelines. The MLHU has confirmed that we have followed all of the correct actions and therefore there is no futher requirement for additional staff to be tested."

The CMHA says they are continuing to provide in-person service despite the workplace outbreak, but recognize that the situation may cause anxiety and stress for staff.

"There is no doubt that the impacts of the pandemic can affect us as much as those who come in for support. Please be sure to reach out to tohers as needed."

The health unit confirms they are monitoring the outbreak but the risk of transmission to the public is low.

CTV News has reached out to the CMHA for comment but has not yet heard back.

- With files from CTV's Celine Zadorsky