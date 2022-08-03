COVID-19 outbreak reported at N.B. prison as 17 inmates test positive

The Correctional Service of Canada is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a maximum-security prison in New Brunswick.

The CSC says 17 inmates at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., have tested positive for the virus, but that number may change as more tests are conducted, and more test results are made available.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to both inmates and staff.

“The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority,” said the CSC in a news release. “We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.”

The CSC says it has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021, with all offenders being offered the vaccine at all institutions. Inmates are also being offered boosters.

It says staff members are provided with personal protective equipment, such as medical masks, respirators and face shields. Inmates are also given medical masks and are encouraged to wear them when not in their cells.

Renous can hold 331 inmates.



