The Salvation Army Centre of Hope is back in outbreak status due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

The organization said the case was confirmed as of Monday and they continue to work with community partners — the city and health unit — while adhering to public health guidelines to help minimize the spread of the virus.

“The health and safety of our clients and staff is always our top priority and we are working collaboratively with our community partners every day to best address the homelessness situation in the community,” a statement from the Salvation Army Ontario says.

An outbreak was first declared at the Salvation Army of Windsor on Feb. 18 after eight people tested positive for the virus. It had been rescinded before the latet outbreak was declared.

The Centre of Hope is also working with local partners to “explore every possible solution” to continue the intake of Windsor’s vulnerable population while maintaining safety among staff and clients.