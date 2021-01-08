Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare officials say they are very happy to report that for the first time since Nov. 29th, the facility is not experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak that was declared on third and fourth floors of the rehabilitation tower has been rescinded by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit effective Friday.

The following are positive cases that have been attributed to this outbreak:

20 Patients

38 Employees

1 Physician

2 Students

Three patients of HDGH associated with this outbreak passed away due to COVID-19.

“On behalf of our organization, HDGH would like to extend our deepest condolences to their family members and loved ones,” said a HDGH news release.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 11, HDGH will lower the flag on our campus in respectful remembrance of these three individuals.

HDGH officials say they will remain vigilant and are actively taking measures to respond to this pandemic across their hospital programs and services and in the broader community.

We ask our community to become part of our healthcare family and be a healthcare hero by staying home unless it is essential you go out, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. You can do your part to keep us all safe and help us prevent further disease spread.