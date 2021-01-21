The COVID-19 outbreak at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Crisis and Mental Health Centre (TSC) was rescinded Thursday.

An outbreak was declared at the Ouellette Avenue centre Saturday, Jan. 9 with two staff members having tested positive for the virus as of Sunday.

“COVID-19 outbreaks reinforce the highly infectious nature of the virus and the need for vigilance with public health measures, including physical distancing, proper and consistent PPE use, and regular hand washing,” a news release from HDGH said.

An outbreak was declared last Sunday on 3N of the hospital’s St. U. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility, all precautions were implemented on the unit.

HDGH said it would be providing further information on the outbreak as it becomes available.