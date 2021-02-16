Island Health has identified another case of COVID-19 connected to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Nanaimo.

One resident has now tested positive for the virus at Eden Gardens, bringing the total number of cases at the home to two.

An outbreak at the facility was first declared on Feb. 14. At the time, just one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health says the resident who recently tested positive was a close contact of the staff member. The resident is now self-isolating and Island Health has reached out to the individual's family, as well as those who are connected to the long-term care home.

The health authority says all 127 residents of the care home are now being isolated in their rooms and are being tested for the virus. Some 246 staff members will also be tested.

The care facility is operated by the Nanaimo Travellers Lodge Society. Island Health says it is working with the company to support residents and staff.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 outbreak is active at a second long-term care home in Nanaimo, Wexford Creek.

The Central Island is currently home to the most active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island.

Last week, Island Health officials said they were particularly concerned about transmission in the Nanaimo region, and urged residents to reduce their number of contacts.

On Friday, health officials said COVID-19 was being tracked in some Nanaimo residents who were experiencing mild symptoms but still attended work or visited friends and family.