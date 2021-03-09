Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Collège Notre-Dame and is dismissing the entire school community.

All students, staff, and essential visitors of Collège Notre-Dame are dismissed and must self-isolate until March 18, due to confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health unit said in a news release Tuesday.

"With additional cases reported this week, Public Health has determined there is potential widespread COVID-19 infection among the school community," the health unit said. "Broader testing of the school community will assist with additional case finding. This, combined with self-isolation of all school attendees, is intended to limit further spread."

Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon had already decided Collège Notre-Dame would remain closed until March 19. Public Health said all students and staff who have been advised to self-isolate and who have received a letter with more specific direction should follow the direction in that letter.

"Public Health is working closely with the school community and Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread," the health unit said.

"Parents and guardians are being provided notice of the school dismissal and will receive specific public health guidance. Previously dismissed individuals must continue to follow the guidance provided by Public Health."

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvelon's website for information.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online at phsd.ca.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online or to call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200). Public Health returns all calls, however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated.