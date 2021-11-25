COVID-19 outbreaks at 23 elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa
The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa's schools continues to grow on the eve of the first COVID-19 vaccinations administered to children.
Ottawa Public Health reported three new outbreaks at elementary schools on Thursday. There are now COVID-19 outbreaks at 21 elementary schools and two secondary schools.
A new COVID-19 outbreak at Chapel Hill Catholic Elementary School in Orléans has 11 student cases. The school was closed on Wednesday due to the rise in cases.
An outbreak at Holy Redeemer Elementary School in Kanata has eight student cases, while there are two student cases connected to an outbreak at St. Pius X High School.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says she's watching the school outbreaks carefully.
"This shows you this is the population most unimmunized and it's where we're seeing the greatest number of outbreaks," said Dr. Etches. "We do again see the value of this 5 to 11 year old group being immunized, I think that's going to be the key here."
Ottawa Public Health will begin immunizing the 77,000 5 to 11 year-olds in Ottawa on Friday.
As of Thursday reporting, there were 104 student cases linked to the 23 ongoing outbreaks.
These are the outbreaks according to Ottawa Public Health as of Nov. 25.
- École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Started Nov. 5; 7 student cases, 1 staff case)
- Holy Family Elementary School (Started Nov. 7; 13 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Started Nov. 8; 4 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School (Started Nov. 9; 6 student cases, 1 staff case)
- Ecole élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Started Nov. 10; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Started Nov. 11; 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Started Nov. 13; 10 student cases, 1 staff case)
- Stittsville Public School (Started Nov. 13; 7 student cases, 1 staff case)
- Westwind Public School (Started Nov. 15; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Started Nov. 16; 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Hilson Avenue Public School (Started Nov. 16; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Holy Spirit Elementary School (Started Nov. 16; 1 student case, 2 staff cases)
- École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Started Nov. 17; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Started Nov. 18; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Fern Hill School (Started Nov. 19; 5 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- St. Rita Elementary School (Started Nov. 20; 5 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Chesterton Academy secondary school (Started Nov. 20: Two student cases, one staff case)
- Pinecrest Public School (Started Nov. 21: Two student cases, 3 staff cases)
- Ecole élémentaire catholique d'enseignement personnalise Lamoureux (Started Nov. 21: 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)
- St. Pius X High School (Started Nov. 22: Two student cases)
- Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Started Nov. 22: Eight student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Carson Grove Elementary School (Started Nov. 22: Three student cases, 0 staff cases)
- Chapel Hill Catholic Elementary School (Started Nov. 23: 11 student cases, 0 staff cases)