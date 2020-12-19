COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at a pair of seniors' care facilities in the Fraser Health region, after a total of five residents tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health said in a news release Saturday that it had declared outbreaks at Fleetwood Villa in Surrey and Nicola Lodge in Port Coquitlam.

Both facilities have had previous outbreaks of the coronavirus. Just three weeks ago, health officials said an outbreak had been detected at Fleetwood Villa, while the previous outbreak at Nicola Lodge was declared in May.

Two residents at Fleetwood Villa have tested positive during the current outbreak, as have three residents at Nicola Lodge, Fraser Health said.

All of the infected residents are currently self-isolating, and the health authority said it has dispatched a rapid-response team to each site.

Fraser Health said it has implemented enhanced cleaning and infection control measures at each facility. It is also limiting the movements of staff and residents, restricting visitors, and implementing twice daily screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fleetwood Villa is an assisted living and independent living facility owned and operated by Revera, and Nicola Lodge is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.

Two other outbreaks in the Fraser Health region have been declared over, the health authority said Saturday. Those concluded outbreaks are at Bradley Centre in Chilliwack and White Rock Seniors Village.