COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Saskatoon high schools
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Saskatoon high schools.
The outbreaks were declared at Mount Royal and Bedford Road collegiates, according to a Saskatoon Public Schools news release.
Three cases have been identified at Bedford Road and five cases at Mount Royal, according to the division.
The school division was notified about the outbreaks during the weekend.
Additionally, based the SHA's recommendation, one classroom at wâhkôhtowin School and one classroom at Chief Whitecap School are moving to remote learning as of Monday.
The public school division says it has seen 167 positive cases at 48 schools since the start of the school year.
-
Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn and taking off in BradfordPolice are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.
-
Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in MississaugaOne woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental healthConst. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
-
N.S. Mounties identify person and car of interest after shots fired at house in Lunenburg CountyShots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.
-
Prescribed fires planned at 5 Saskatoon parksSaskatoon parks staff in consultation with the Meewasin Valley Authority and the Saskatoon Fire Department will be performing brief, small-scale prescribed fires this fall.
-
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlywedsMany Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
-
City of Windsor’s 311/211 phone system experiencing technical difficultiesSome calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.
-
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucusPremier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination “double standard” after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.
-
Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny TownshipAn out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.