Health officials declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' homes in Metro Vancouver on Monday.

Fraser Health said nine people in total have tested positive for the disease at Rideau Retirement Residence and Brookside Lodge.

Most of the cases come from Rideau Retirement, an assisted living and independent living facility in Burnaby where five residents and two staff members have tested positive so far.

The other two cases are staff members at Brookside, which is a long-term care facility in Surrey.

Fraser Health said all impacted residents and staff members are in self-isolation, and that "enhanced control measures" are in place at both facilities.

"Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said in a statement.

Residents' families are being notified about the outbreaks, and guests have been temporarily barred from both seniors' homes.