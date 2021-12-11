COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Grey Nuns Hospital units

Alberta Health Services declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three units of the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in south Edmonton.

As of Friday, the three outbreaks had impacted seven patients total, and one person has died, AHS says.

The first outbreak was declared on Nov. 29 at one acute care inpatient unit. To date, AHS says that one individual tested positive for COVID-19.

Another acute care inpatient unit declared an outbreak the same day with five people testing positive. One death is associated with this outbreak.

On Nov. 30, AHS says another outbreak was declared at an acute care inpatient unit after one individual tested positive for COVID-19.

The Royal Alexandra Hospital also declared an outbreak the same day after two patients tested positive at an acute care unit.

An outbreak at the University of Alberta Hospital ended on Friday. One unit remains on outbreak status after a patient tested positive on Dec. 6.

As of publication, every health zone in the province has at least one acute care facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak except the South Zone.

In Calgary, nine patients and one healthcare worker tested positive at one unit at the Peter Lougheed Hospital after an outbreak was declared on Nov. 21.

AHS says all patients that contact tracing for patients and staff members potentially exposed during an outbreak is ongoing and that all at-risk patients have been tested.

"All AHS facilities follow rigorous Infection Prevention and Control standards and practices," AHS said. "Visitation restrictions are in place to minimize risk of transmission to and from outside of the hospital."

For a list of all current facilities under outbreak status, visit AHS' website.