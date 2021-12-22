COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Saskatoon schools, Omicron cases suspected

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at three Saskatoon schools.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) notified the city's public school division of the outbreaks.

The outbreaks were declared at École Forest Grove School, Saskatoon Misbah School and Centennial Collegiate, according to a Saskatoon Public Schools news release.

In all three outbreaks, the health authority is investigating probable cases of the Omicron variant, the division said.

The school division has informed families, staff and students about the outbreaks.

The SHA notified Saskatoon Public Schools of an outbreak at Ernest Lindner School on Monday.