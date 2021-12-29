COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 5 Lower Mainland health-care facilities, including UBC's psychosis program

Five new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Lower Mainland health-care facilities, authorities announced Wednesday.

Four of the latest outbreaks were reported in B.C.'s largest health authority, Fraser Health. The biggest outbreak is at the Oxford Senior Care Home in Abbotsford, where four residents and one staff member tested positive, the health authority said.

Other outbreaks include one at AgeCare Harmony Court in Burnaby and Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack. At each of those facilities, one resident and one staff member tested positive.

Meanwhile, at the Fort Langley Seniors Community, one resident tested positive recently as well.

"The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes," the health authority said.

"Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families."

In Vancouver Coastal Health, one outbreak was announced Wednesday at the B.C. Psychosis Program, which operates out of the University of British Columbia Hospital. The outbreak was declared after four people in the Detwiller 2S west wing tested positive for the disease.

All group activities have been suspended, as have visits to the west wing.

Both Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health say they've implemented "strict infection prevent and control protocols," including cohorting of staff, enhanced cleaning and monitoring of other staff and residents.