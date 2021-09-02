COVID-19 outbreaks declared at care homes in Delta, Abbotsford
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region.
The health authority announced the outbreaks at Northcrest Care Centre in Delta and Menno Home in Abbotsford in a statement Thursday.
It comes after one resident and two staff members at Northcrest Care Centre and two residents and two staff members at Menno Home tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents and staff members are currently self-isolating in their homes.
Fraser Health has implemented enhanced control measures at each site and contact tracers are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed at either facility.
Among the enhanced control measures are restrictions on social visits and the movement of staff and residents within each care home in order to minimize exposure to others.
Enhanced cleaning protocols and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents have also been implemented at both of the facilities.
