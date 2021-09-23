COVID-19 outbreaks declared at four more Ottawa schools

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four more schools in the city.

Less than a month into the school year, there are now outbreaks at 12 schools in Ottawa, while Ottawa's school boards are reporting active cases at 73 schools

Here is a look at the new COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa schools:

Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school – One student case, one staff case

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Remi – Two student cases

Joan of Arc Academy - - Three student cases, one staff case

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School – Two student cases

An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care).

COVID-19 outbreaks have been previously declared at the following schools:

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School

St. Paul High School

Lycée Claudel

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau

École élémentaire catholique Montfort

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Sept. 22, 2021

Active student cases: 38

Active staff cases: 5

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 16 elementary, 11 secondary schools

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Sept. 22, 2021

Active student cases: 26

Active staff cases: 8

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Eight secondary schools, 15 elementary schools

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Sept. 22, 2021

Active student cases: 10

Active staff cases: 0

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 3

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Seven schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Sept. 23, 2021

Active cases*: 27

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 25

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 6

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: 16 schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.

(14 cases within CECCE schools have been resolved)