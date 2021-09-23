iHeartRadio

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at four more Ottawa schools

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four more schools in the city.

Less than a month into the school year, there are now outbreaks at 12 schools in Ottawa, while Ottawa's school boards are reporting active cases at 73 schools

Here is a look at the new COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa schools:

  • Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school – One student case, one staff case
  • École élémentaire catholique Saint-Remi – Two student cases
  • Joan of Arc Academy - - Three student cases, one staff case
  • St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School – Two student cases

An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care).

COVID-19 outbreaks have been previously declared at the following schools:

  • École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte
  • École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau
  • École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite
  • St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School
  • St. Paul High School
  • Lycée Claudel
  • École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau
  • École élémentaire catholique Montfort

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Sept. 22, 2021

  • Active student cases: 38
  • Active staff cases: 5
  • Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

 Schools with active cases:  16 elementary, 11 secondary schools

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Sept. 22, 2021

  • Active student cases: 26
  • Active staff cases: 8
  • Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

 Schools with active cases: Eight secondary schools, 15 elementary schools 

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Sept. 22, 2021

  • Active student cases: 10
  • Active staff cases: 0
  • Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 3
  • Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
  • Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Seven schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Sept. 23, 2021

  • Active cases*: 27
  • Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 25
  • Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 6
  • Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: 16 schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.

(14 cases within CECCE schools have been resolved)

