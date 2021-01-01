Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at North Lambton Lodge Long Term Care Home in Forest, Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia and at Village on the St. Clair Retirement Home in Sarnia.

A resident tested positive for COVID-19 at North Lambton Lodge, a staff member at Meadowview Villa and two staffers contracted the virus at Village on the St. Clair.

An outbreak is declared when there is one or more lab-confirmed cases among staff members or residents.

The Lambton Meadowview Villa employee last worked Dec. 29, and was not symptomatic at that time. Residents and staff are being tested and currently no residents require isolation.

“The individuals who tested positive have been notified of their results,” says Lori Lucas, Supervisor of Health Protection for Lambton Public Health. “LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation.”

LPH will continue to monitor the situation and work with those affected to limit any further transmission.

All affected persons have been notified.