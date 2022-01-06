COVID-19 outbreaks declared at multiple local hospitals

Several local hospitals are battling staff shortages, fatigue and COVID-19 outbreaks.

For the third time in one week, the region's largest hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say two patients in the Transitional Care Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie have tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak in an RVH-run unit at IOOF Seniors Home is growing, with 24 infected patients and 14 staff members.

Additionally, a surgical unit at RVH has nine patients and staff members with the virus.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital reported two separate COVID-19 outbreaks with a combined 14 positive cases.

The Soldiers' One medical unit is now listed in outbreak with 12 patient cases, as is the Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services Unit, where two patients have tested positive.

Officials say enhanced testing of both patients and staff is ongoing.

It's a similar situation at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, where there's an outbreak on the South Wing with four patient cases.

Visits to South Wing are suspended while the outbreak is active.

At Newmarket's Southlake Regional Health Centre, two units are in outbreak status, with 10 COVID-19 positive patients.

The Omicron variant is proving to be "quite an opponent," according to Southlake's medical director for critical care.

Dr. Barry Nathanson said the new COVID-19 strain was "a challenge" but called most hospital cases "preventable."

"We're seeing a very high proportion of patients who elected not to get vaccinated. The risks of the remaining unvaccinated are growing," Nathanson said.

Ramping down non-urgent surgeries has allowed surgical staff to support the hospital's staffing shortages.

"The staff are great, and they do a wonderful job. But it's very exhausting working on one of those [outbreak] units," noted Barb Steed, Southlake Regional Health Centre.