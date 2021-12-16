COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Surrey private school, North Vancouver hospital

Health authorities in the Lower Mainland are dealing with two new COVID-19 outbreaks, including one at a private elementary school where 23 students and staff have tested positive so far.

Fraser Health said in-person learning at Khalsa School's Old Yale Road campus has been temporarily halted while contact tracers work to notify anyone who may have been exposed as a result of the case cluster.

The health authority said it's working with the school and the Federation of Independent School Associations in its outbreak response.

"It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones," Fraser Health urged in a news release. "Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres."

CTV News has asked the health authority whether any of the cases involve the Omicron variant of concern, but has not heard back.

Fraser Health, which is B.C.'s largest health authority, has recorded 38 Omicron infections so far. Island Health has identified the highest number, accounting for 71 of the province's 135 confirmed Omicron cases.

The other outbreak declared Thursday was at Lions Gate Hospital, where five patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases are connected to the hospital's 4 West unit, which has been temporarily closed to new admissions and transfers. Vancouver Coastal Health said visitors have also been banned, though there is an exception for "essential care or compassionate visits at the end-of-life."

The health authority did not confirm whether any of the five cases involve Omicron either. So far, 20 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

There have been at least three previous outbreaks at Lions Gate Hospital since the start of the pandemic, including one this spring that infected 36 people, seven of whom died.