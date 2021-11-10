COVID-19 outbreaks declared in cohorts at three Galt high schools

Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks in cohorts at three high schools in the Galt area.

Public health says there is no connection between the outbreaks.

The most recent outbreak was declared Monday at Glenview Park Secondary School. There are two cases linked to that outbreak, which impacted two cohorts. Public health officials said a student last in the building on Nov. 4 tested positive for the disease and was in the same cohort as another positive case.

Some staff members and students are isolating as a result of the outbreak.

An outbreak was also declared at Southwood Secondary School on Nov. 7, involving two students in a Grade 9 class.

Galt Collegiate Institute had an outbreak declared in a cohort on Oct. 26. That outbreak involved staff members in the same cohort as other positive cases.

Public health officials said all three outbreaks are only in specific cohorts and the schools remain open.

Health officials have not directed any rapid antigen tests to the schools at this time.