COVID-19 outbreaks declared in cohorts at three Galt high schools
Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks in cohorts at three high schools in the Galt area.
Public health says there is no connection between the outbreaks.
The most recent outbreak was declared Monday at Glenview Park Secondary School. There are two cases linked to that outbreak, which impacted two cohorts. Public health officials said a student last in the building on Nov. 4 tested positive for the disease and was in the same cohort as another positive case.
Some staff members and students are isolating as a result of the outbreak.
An outbreak was also declared at Southwood Secondary School on Nov. 7, involving two students in a Grade 9 class.
Galt Collegiate Institute had an outbreak declared in a cohort on Oct. 26. That outbreak involved staff members in the same cohort as other positive cases.
Public health officials said all three outbreaks are only in specific cohorts and the schools remain open.
Health officials have not directed any rapid antigen tests to the schools at this time.
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.
-
Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North YorkToronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
-
N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilitiesVeterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.