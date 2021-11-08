COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three health centres in Manitoba
The province has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at three health centres and a care home.
Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Monday, Neepawa Health Centre, Russell Health Centre and Health Science Centre unit GD4 are all dealing with outbreaks.
An outbreak at Third Crossing Manor Personal Care Home in Gladstone was also announced on Monday.
The province said the facilities have been moved to the Pandemic Response System's critical (red) level.
CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the province for more information about the outbreaks.
OUTBREAKS OVER
Along with the new outbreaks, the province said four other COVID-19 outbreaks are over.
According to the province, the outbreaks at Health Science Centre unit GD2, Ecole Saint-Malo School cohort 5/6, Springs Christian Academy (Lagimodiere campus) and Light of the North Covenant Church have been declared over.
The province's website now lists 12 outbreaks across Manitoba.
Committee approves warehouse zoning for Walkley and ConroyOttawa's planning committee has approved a zoning amendment that could see three new warehouses built in the area of Conroy and Walkley roads, despite some opposition from community members.
One person with life threatening injuries in Mapleton Township crash: policeOntario Provincial Police say that one person is in life threatening condition following a crash in Mapleton Township on Monday.
Sask. reports 100 new COVID-19 casesThe Saskatchewan government reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday – marking the lowest new case count in the province since mid-August.
Teen charged in Fort McMurray stabbingA Fort McMurray teen is accused of stabbing an employee Saturday night.
Strathroy woman picks up $1M prize in instant gameKaren Whiteford is the newest millionaire in Strathroy, Ont.
London, Ont. is Canada's first UNESCO City of MusicThe Canadian Commission for UNESCO and the City of London have announced that the city has been designated a UNESCO City of Music -- the first in Canada.
Saskatoon police still searching for missing 12-year-old girlSaskatoon police are still searching for a 12-year-old girl, days after she was reported missing.
Service honours Indigenous veterans who served country despite facing racism, discriminationA retired military police corporal from Lake Manitoba First Nation is hoping more people recognize the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans who served their country but also faced racism, discrimination and abuse throughout their lives.
Arrest made after robbery involving a knife in London, Ont.A London, Ont. man is charged after a robbery involving a knife on Saturday afternoon, according to police.