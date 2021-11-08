COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three health centres in Manitoba

The province has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at three health centres and a care home.

Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Monday, Neepawa Health Centre, Russell Health Centre and Health Science Centre unit GD4 are all dealing with outbreaks.

An outbreak at Third Crossing Manor Personal Care Home in Gladstone was also announced on Monday.

The province said the facilities have been moved to the Pandemic Response System's critical (red) level.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the province for more information about the outbreaks.

OUTBREAKS OVER

Along with the new outbreaks, the province said four other COVID-19 outbreaks are over.

According to the province, the outbreaks at Health Science Centre unit GD2, Ecole Saint-Malo School cohort 5/6, Springs Christian Academy (Lagimodiere campus) and Light of the North Covenant Church have been declared over.

The province's website now lists 12 outbreaks across Manitoba.