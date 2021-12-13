COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three more Windsor-Essex schools
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three more local schools.
Leamington District Secondary School, Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School in Lakeshore and Hugh Beaton Public School in Windsor are now in outbreak status.
The Greater Essex County School Board website is reporting seven cases at Leamington District Secondary School and seven cases at Hugh Beaton Public School.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board website is reporting nine active cases at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School.
WECHU says there are 10 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex as of Monday morning.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been lifted at Malden Central Public School.
-
Blue Mountain closed until temperatures dipBlue Mountain Resort announced on Monday, that it will be closing ski and snow operations due to the mild temperatures.
-
Mayor wants city to examine how it can create more affordable child care spacesEdmonton's mayor is pleased the province and federal government agreed to an affordable child care deal and said the city needs to examine how it can supplement the work to create spaces.
-
Windsor passes 2022 budget increase despite heated debate over transitWindsor city council passed the 2022 budget Monday night, and your taxes are going up.
-
Anti-vaccine protest featuring effigies of B.C. politicians slammed as 'disturbing,' 'offensive'A protest at the B.C. legislature featuring hanging effigies of provincial politicians went too far, according to critics concerned about escalating behaviour from those opposed to COVID-19 vaccines and public health measures.
-
Larkspur home heavily damaged by garage fireA fire that started in the garage of a southeast Edmonton home Monday evening damaged one residence and melted the siding of its immediate neighbours.
-
'A kind, gentle soul': Vancouver park caretaker remembered as police search for suspect in his homicidePolice are still searching for evidence at the scene of a homicide that has left a Vancouver neighbourhood in shock.
-
'There is a crisis in the RN workforce': Local hospitals dealing with staffing shortagesWhile Ontario is grappling with rising COVID-19 cases, hospitals in Waterloo Region and Guelph are still struggling with staffing shortages.
-
Dangerous driving caught on camera forces trucking licence suspension, 171 trucks off B.C. roadsA dangerous driving maneuver caught on camera on a major B.C. highway has resulted in nearly 200 trucks being pulled off B.C. roads.
-
RCMP seeking the public’s help in locating man wanted for attempted murder.Police say 37-year-old Donovan Oochoo is charged with attempted murder along with fire arms charges after an altercation on the Muskowekwan First Nation.