COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Manitoba schools
Manitoba health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools in the province.
According to Manitoba’s COVID-19 update for Thursday, Alonsa School in Alonsa has been moved to the orange (restricted) level on the pandemic response system.
Miniota School in Miniota has been moved to the red (critical) level on the pandemic response system, and has also been moved to remote learning until Oct. 16.
The province’s data shows there is a total of seven cases at Alonsa School, all of which are students. At Miniota School, there are eight cases of COVID-19– seven are students and one is a staff member. These are the only schools in the province with COVID-19 outbreaks at this time.
Manitoba declares a school outbreak when there have been at least three school-associated cases within a 14-day span.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to these schools for more details.
-
'Substantial' increase in calls to Alberta poison info line about unapproved COVID-19 remedyCalls to Alberta’s poison and drug information service regarding the use of an unapproved remedy for COVID-19 are rising, say Alberta experts.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has endedThe COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.
-
Alberta Sheriffs shutter drug house in Lloydminster after 100 incidentsAlberta Sheriffs closed a home in Lloydminster where RCMP responded to nearly 100 incidents since 2020.
-
Premier defends B.C.'s fourth wave pandemic struggle as Ontario controls DeltaPremier John Horgan is insisting British Columbia's fourth wave surge in cases and hospitalizations was unavoidable, even though Canada's most populous province continues to see low COVID-19 case counts and deaths.
-
Canadian Red Cross helps N.S. families after house fires in Debert and BrightonTwo house fires this week have displaced 10 people from homes in two Nova Scotia communities.
-
-
Scrap it or build it?: Mayoral hopefuls face-off on West LRT disputeFive candidates hoping to become Edmonton’s next mayor debated the future of the $2.6 billion West LRT expansion Thursday morning - with two candidates in favour of hitting the brakes on the project.
-
-
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg saleSome golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg gold course in Headingley.