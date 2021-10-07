COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Manitoba schools

Manitoba health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools in the province.

According to Manitoba’s COVID-19 update for Thursday, Alonsa School in Alonsa has been moved to the orange (restricted) level on the pandemic response system.

Miniota School in Miniota has been moved to the red (critical) level on the pandemic response system, and has also been moved to remote learning until Oct. 16.

The province’s data shows there is a total of seven cases at Alonsa School, all of which are students. At Miniota School, there are eight cases of COVID-19– seven are students and one is a staff member. These are the only schools in the province with COVID-19 outbreaks at this time.

Manitoba declares a school outbreak when there have been at least three school-associated cases within a 14-day span.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to these schools for more details.