COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two more Ottawa schools, 58 schools with active cases
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two new schools in Ottawa ahead of the start of a new school week.
Ottawa Public Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at École élémentaire publique Jeanne Sauvé and École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion this weekend. There are two student cases associated with both outbreaks.
There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at seven schools, including EEP Jeanne Sauvé and EEP Séraphin-Marion. The five other school outbreaks are located at:
- École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau
- Kars on the Rideau Public School
- St. Benedict Elementary School
- École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne
Ottawa Public Health closed both École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau and St. Benedict Elementary School last week due to COVID-19 transmission within the schools.
Public health says there are 13 student cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at St. Benedict Elementary School, while the Ottawa Catholic School Board reports 19 cases of COVID-19 at the Barrhaven school.
There are nine student cases and two staff cases linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau.
Fifty-eight schools in Ottawa have at least one active case of COVID-19.
COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Last updated Oct. 1
- Active student cases: 42
- Active staff cases: 1
- Active third-party* cases: 1
- Resolved cases: 36
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 1
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Schools with active cases: 21 elementary, eight intermediate & secondary
*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.
Ottawa Catholic School Board
Last updated Oct. 1
- Active student cases: 33
- Active staff cases: 4
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1
Schools with active cases: 12 elementary, two secondary
*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
Last updated Oct. 1
- Active student cases: 17
- Active staff cases: 3
- Resolved cases: 37
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19:14
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Schools with active cases: Seven schools
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est
Last updated Oct. 1
- Active cases*: 22
- Resolved cases: 79
- Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 14
- Partial school closures due to COVID-19: Two
- Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 1
Schools with active cases: 8 elementary and secondary schools
*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.