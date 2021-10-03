COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two more Ottawa schools, 58 schools with active cases

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two new schools in Ottawa ahead of the start of a new school week.

Ottawa Public Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at École élémentaire publique Jeanne Sauvé and École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion this weekend. There are two student cases associated with both outbreaks.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at seven schools, including EEP Jeanne Sauvé and EEP Séraphin-Marion. The five other school outbreaks are located at:

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau

Kars on the Rideau Public School

St. Benedict Elementary School

École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne

Ottawa Public Health closed both École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau and St. Benedict Elementary School last week due to COVID-19 transmission within the schools.

Public health says there are 13 student cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at St. Benedict Elementary School, while the Ottawa Catholic School Board reports 19 cases of COVID-19 at the Barrhaven school.

There are nine student cases and two staff cases linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau.

Fifty-eight schools in Ottawa have at least one active case of COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Oct. 1

Active student cases: 42 Active staff cases: 1 Active third-party* cases: 1 Resolved cases: 36 Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 1 Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0 Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 21 elementary, eight intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Oct. 1

Active student cases: 33

Active staff cases: 4

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: 12 elementary, two secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Oct. 1

Active student cases: 17

Active staff cases: 3

Resolved cases: 37

Total classes closed due to COVID-19:14

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Seven schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Oct. 1

Active cases*: 22

Resolved cases: 79

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 14

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: Two

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 1

Schools with active cases: 8 elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.