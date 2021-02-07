Health officials in Sudbury have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two separate long-term care homes.

The Elizabeth Centre and Pioneer Manor are both now under a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release from Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The outbreak at the Elizabeth Centre is limited to what officials are calling the home area 4, after one resident tested positive. Meanwhile, the outbreak at Pioneer Manor is facility-wide after a staff member tested positive.

"The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus," Stacey Laforest, the director of the health protection division said in a news release from PHSD. "If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested."

The news comes one day after an outbreak was declared at Health Sciences North after a patient and employee tested positive.

There are currently eight outbreaks in Sudbury, three of which are in long-term care facilities.