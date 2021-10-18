COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Saskatoon schools

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Saskatoon public schools.

In a news release sent out Sunday, the school division said it was notified about the outbreaks at Queen Elizabeth and Sylvia Fedoruk School over the weekend and have notified students, staff and families at each school.

The SHA has confirmed three COVID-19 cases connected to Queen Elizabeth School and nine cases connected to Sylvia Fedoruk School since school started Sept. 1, according to Saskatoon Public Schools

Classes will continue as scheduled at both schools.

Saskatoon Public Schools said it has been notified of 234 positive cases at 54 schools in the division this school year.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” the release said.

Saskatoon Public Schools is also encouraging anyone in the school community who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so.