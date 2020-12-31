Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools in Waterloo Region.

On the region's COVID-19 dashboard, there were two separate outbreaks listed at St. Dominic Savio Catholic School. One has two cases and the other has three.

There was also an outbreak declared at Franklin Public School after a student tested positive for the disease in a cohort where there was another positive case last week. There are two cases associated with this outbreak.

A second cohort at that school also has an outbreak.