COVID-19 outbreaks declared in cohorts at three Galt high schools
Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks in cohorts at three high schools in the Galt area.
Public health says there is no connection between the outbreaks.
The most recent outbreak was declared Monday at Glenview Park Secondary School. There are two cases linked to that outbreak, which impacted two cohorts. Public health officials said a student last in the building on Nov. 4 tested positive for the disease and was in the same cohort as another positive case.
Some staff members and students are isolating as a result of the outbreak.
An outbreak was also declared at Southwood Secondary School on Nov. 7, involving two students in a Grade 9 class.
Galt Collegiate Institute had an outbreak declared in a cohort on Oct. 26. That outbreak involved staff members in the same cohort as other positive cases.
Public health officials said all three outbreaks are only in specific cohorts and the schools remain open.
Health officials have not directed any rapid antigen tests to the schools at this time.
-
-
CJAY92 morning hosts raise money for Veterans Food Bank of CalgaryCJAY-92 morning show hosts Jesse and JD are hoping Thursday's 50-50 draw – with proceeds going to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary – will be the biggest one yet.
-
No GO train service on Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacementThere will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacement work, Metrolinx announced Thursday.
-
Algoma Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, two possible exposuresAs Ontario tries to contain a province-wide surge in COVID-19, Sault Ste. Marie reported 25 new cases Thursday.
-
Canadian troops, families honoured on Nov. 11 in EdmontonRemembrance Day 2021 was an especially momentous occasion, marked by a return to programming that was subject to fewer pandemic restrictions and a decision months earlier for Canada to pull out of Afghanistan after two decades.
-
Ottawa doctor pleads for help from the prime minister after death threatAn Ottawa family doctor who organized mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics earlier this year has received a death threat and she is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to protect health-care workers facing similar risks.
-
6 to 8 centimetres of snow falls in SaskatoonIt was a busy day for tow truck drivers with the first snowfall of the season.
-
2 original members of Trooper quit after decades with Vancouver-founded rock bandThe founding members of Trooper were here for a good time, but after a long time, they're calling it quits.
-
Cape Breton community's only remaining Second World War veteran receives France's highest honourCape Breton community's only remaining Second World War veteran receives the Legion of Honour, France's highest honour, for his role in the liberation of France from Nazi occupation.