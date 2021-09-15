COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two Ottawa schools so far
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.
Découverte French catholic elementary school and Michaëlle-Jean French public elementary school have active COVID-19 outbreaks. Students in Ottawa's French public and catholic boards returned to class on Aug. 31.
An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care). This definition was last updated Aug. 26, 2020.
School boards are required to disclose the number of COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff in their schools. Cases may have come from the broader community or within the school.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at cases of COVID-19 affecting Ottawa's four main school boards. Outbreak information is from Ottawa Public Health, while case counts in schools are reported by each individual school board on their respective COVID-19 dashboard pages.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte
- Outbreak declared: Sept. 12
- 2 student cases
- 0 staff cases
École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean
- Outbreak declared: Sept. 14
- 4 student cases
- 0 staff cases
COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Last updated Sept. 15, 2021
- Active student cases: 6
- Active staff cases: 4
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Last updated Sept. 14, 2021
- Active student cases: 8
- Active staff cases: 1
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
Last updated Sept. 15, 2021
- Active student cases: 9
- Active staff cases: 0
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 2
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est
Last updated Sept. 15, 2021
- Active cases*: 23
- Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 34
- Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 2
- Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0
*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.