COVID-19 outbreaks declared on multiple units at Windsor Regional Hospital

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared outbreaks of COVID-19 on several units at Windsor Regional Hospital.

WRH says 15 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the following floors due to outbreak:

6 East, Ouellette Campus

2 North, Ouellette Campus

8 North, Met Campus

Two additional units are on high alert and are being monitored for potential outbreak:

7 North, Ouellette Campus (less than five patients have tested positive)

4 Medical, Met Campus (less than five patients have tested positive)

Hospital officials say admissions to these units continue.

“Due to the volume of patients and staff impacted by these outbreaks, we are recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge,” said a news release from Windsor Regional Hospital.

Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early. All patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission into hospital and again following admission to hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.