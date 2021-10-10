COVID-19 outbreaks end at five Ottawa schools

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at five Ottawa schools over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Ottawa Public Health reported Sunday that outbreaks are now over at the following schools in Ottawa:

Kars on the Rideau Public School

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs

Vincent Massey Public School

École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee

As of Sunday, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at seven elementary schools and a secondary school in Ottawa.

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau

St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School

École élémentaire Francojeunesse

Assumpton Catholic Elementary School

Pleasant Park Public School

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school

Public health has closed three schools due to COVID-19 transmission so far this school year: École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau, St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School and École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger.

St. Benedict is scheduled to reopen to students for in-person learning on Tuesday after being closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases. Thirty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at St. Benedict elementary school in Barrhaven, the largest outbreak in an educational institution in Ottawa during the pandemic.

Public health has reported 25 student cases and one staff case at École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger.

As of Friday, Ottawa's four school boards reported 127 active cases of COVID-19 involving students and staff. There are active cases at 53 schools in Ottawa.

In an interview on CTV News at Six, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he was not worried about an uptick in case following the Thanksgiving weekend.

"I think first off the chief medical officer of health did provide very thorough guidance to all Ontarians on how to safely gather with our families, screening ourselves before we enter into a home with our loved ones is really important and, of course, if you have symptoms it's critical we get a test, go to a local assessment centre," said Lecce on Sunday evening.

"We have introduced a new rapid antigen testing program to local public health units across Ontario, all of them have access to a rapid test program if they need it on a risk basis. If numbers rise following the holidays we have a mechanism in place to identify, detect and isolate any case before they enter the school."

The education minister pointed to other measures in place to keep students and schools safe, including HEPA units in schools, increased cleaning in classrooms and daily screening before going to school.

Lecce notes the "overwhelming" number of school staff are fully vaccinated.

"I want to, of course, thank the families of Ottawa for their commitments to not just being vaccinated but by following the rules, I think they have led by example," said Lecce.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Oct. 8

Active student cases: 42

Active staff cases: 1

Active third-party* cases: 1

Resolved cases: 55

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 16 elementary, five intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Oct. 8

Active student cases: 36

Active staff cases: 4

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 3

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 2

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: 11 elementary, four secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Oct.8

Active student cases: 35

Active staff cases: 1

Resolved cases: 62

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 9

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: Nine schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Oct. 8

Active cases*:14

Resolved cases: 100

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: Five

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: Four

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 1

Schools with active cases: 8 elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.