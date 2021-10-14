COVID-19 outbreaks end at two Ottawa schools hit hard by cases

COVID-19 outbreaks at two Ottawa schools forced to close due to COVID-19 cases are officially over, while new outbreaks have been declared at two schools in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health says outbreaks at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school and École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau ended on Wednesday.

St. Benedict Catholic elementary school reopened on Tuesday after being closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases. According to the health unit, there were 37 student cases at the school.

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau also reopened this week after being closed on Sept. 30 due to COVID-19 cases. There were 16 cases involving students and two staff members who tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health reported two new COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa schools on Thursday: Fielding Drive Public School and Chapman Mills Elementary School. There are two student cases at each school.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at six schools, including Field Drive PS and Chapman Mills school. The other outbreaks are at:

Pleasant Park Public School

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Oct. 13

Active student cases: 33

Active staff cases: 1

Active third-party* cases: 0

Resolved cases: 77 student cases, 5 staff cases

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: A

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 18 elementary, four intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Oct. 13

Active student cases: 25

Active staff cases: 3

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: 10 elementary, five secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Oct. 14

Active student cases: 23

Active staff cases: 0

Resolved cases: 89

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 9

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Eight schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Oct. 14

Active cases*: 5

Resolved cases: 113

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 4

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: Four elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.