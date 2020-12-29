COVID-19 didn't take a holiday in Simcoe Muskoka, with several outbreaks in several institutional settings across the region.

In Midland, Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) has 10 infected patients amid the outbreak that has been ongoing since Dec. 4.

"It's been confined to inpatient units, and now the only inpatient units [that] remain in outbreak are 2 North and 1 North," said Gail Hunt GBGH, president and CEO.

While the hospital works to bring the virus under control, people lined up outside the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic in Barrie, where vaccinations continued throughout the holidays.

A spokesperson for the health unit reports that locally 575 people had been vaccinated.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) also identified several new outbreaks since Christmas.

Outbreaks have now been declared at Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene, the Tiffin Retirement Residence in Midland and a child care centre in Wasaga Beach.

The Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge in Alliston, Lakeside Retirement in Innisfil and The Revera Sara Vista in Elmvale are also battling an outbreak.

Public Health declares an outbreak in an institution after a single positive test, and the new outbreaks are likely to continue because of the long incubation period of the virus and wait times for test results.

Hunt said 23 of the 27 staff who became infected have since recovered and returned to work, and anyone who needs to see a doctor shouldn't hesitate.

"If you are concerned, we are concerned. Please don't put off your health. We do want to make sure you get timely access to care, and the emergency department continues to be a safe place to get that care," the GBGH president noted. "The emergency department has never been in outbreak, and it's always been clear."