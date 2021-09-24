COVID-19 outbreaks increase at Windsor-Essex LTC and retirement homes

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase in COIVD-19 outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.

WECHU declared an outbreak at the Village at St. Clair after two residents have tested positive for the virus. The health unit says it is the Delta variant.

The long term care home on Talbot Road was hit hard by COVID-19 in January, with over 250 residents and staff testing positive at the time.

The health unit says there is also a COVID-19 outbreak at Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor – four staff members and one resident.

The third outbreak in the sector is at La Chaumiere Retirement Residence in Lakeshore – seven residents and one staff member.