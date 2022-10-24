COVID-19 outbreaks over at hospitals in Cambridge, Listowel

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Listowel Memorial Hospital.

Both were announced on Monday.

The outbreak Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s Medicine B Unit was initially declared on Oct. 3 after patient swabs came back positive for the illness.

The hospital said a total of five patients had “healthcare acquired infections.”

As of Monday, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 over the last 10 days.

Huron Perth Public Health also said the COVID-19 outbreak has ended at Listowel Memorial Hospital.

A total of four patients were affected.

Both hospitals have lifted visitor restrictions.