COVID-19 outbreaks over at hospitals in Cambridge, Listowel
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Listowel Memorial Hospital.
Both were announced on Monday.
The outbreak Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s Medicine B Unit was initially declared on Oct. 3 after patient swabs came back positive for the illness.
The hospital said a total of five patients had “healthcare acquired infections.”
As of Monday, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 over the last 10 days.
Huron Perth Public Health also said the COVID-19 outbreak has ended at Listowel Memorial Hospital.
A total of four patients were affected.
Both hospitals have lifted visitor restrictions.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.
-
Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cardsA Halifax artist’s intricate greeting cards are standing out amongst the rest.
-
Chirico takes the helm in North Bay, five women elected to councilNorth Bay city council is heading into its next session with a new mayor and sweeping changes on council.
-
Recycling delays expected for another week in Greater VictoriaThe Capital Regional District is warning of potential recycling pickup delays this week.
-
Several new mayors elected in municipalities across the regionAlex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.