COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Children's Hospital in Winnipeg

The Manitoba government is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks at the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg.

In the Friday COVID-19 update, the province declared outbreaks in units CH4 and CH5.

The Government of Manitoba said it has no further information to provide on the outbreaks.

Shared Health told CTV News that an outbreak was declared on CH5 on Dec. 28 when three patients tested positive.

"Infection Prevention and Control measures have been implemented including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, testing of patients and staff and some restriction to patient movement and transfers on the unit," a Shared Health spokesperson said.

They added outbreaks are to be expected when transmission is high in the community and that the Health Sciences Centre is taking all possible precautions.

PERSONAL CARE HOME OUTBREAKS

The province is also reporting outbreaks at two personal care homes in Winnipeg – Actionmarguerite St. Joseph and the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre.

According to a letter on the Actionmarguerite website, one resident in Unit 1 tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of two staff members have tested positive related to this outbreak.

Actionmarguerite St. Joseph has put its outbreak protocols into place and is working with the WRHA infection prevention and control team.

The facility is now on outbreak status and all visits are suspended until further notice, with exceptions for compassionate and end-of-life reasons.

Actionmarguerite said it continues to adhere to precautions and implement the procedures related to its pandemic plan.

In a letter dated Dec. 30, the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre said it was notified of three more staff members -- who worked on Weinberg 1, Weinberg 2, and Simkin 2 -- testing positive for COVID-19. It said this brings the care home to a total of seven staff who have tested positive over the last few days, adding it has also had visitors who’ve tested positive after coming to the centre.

The care home asks those who test positive following a visit to notify its nursing unit.

The centre noted that none of its residents have COVID-19 at this time, but will monitor those in the affected units and test them if they show any symptoms.

The care home reminded people to follow health protocols while at the Simkin Centre, including self-screening before visiting, wearing a mask, and practicing proper hand hygiene.