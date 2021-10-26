COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Chilliwack hospital and 2 long-term care homes, Fraser Health says

The B.C. Ministry of Health announced several new COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across the province on Monday.

Four of those outbreaks are in Fraser Health, details of which the health authority provided later in the day.

Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Chilliwack General Hospital, according to a statement from Fraser Health.

The health authority says it declared an outbreak after “evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.” That unit, which Fraser Health did not name, is now closed to admissions, but the rest of the hospital, including the emergency department, is still open.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Harrison Pointe, a privately-owned assisted living centre in Langley, and nine residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A third outbreak is at Valleyhaven, a privately owned long-term care facility, which has two residents who’ve tested positive for the virus.

“The residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes,” says Fraser Health.

The health authority also says that increased infection prevention and control measures have been implemented at all three sites following the outbreaks.

The provincial health ministry also announced a fourth outbreak in the Fraser Health authority on Monday, at Norman Manor, but Fraser Health did not provide information about that outbreak in its statement later in the day.