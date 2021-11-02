COVID-19 pandemic forces delay of 26K surgeries in Sask.

As the COVID-19 surge continues to strain Saskatchewan’s health-care system, there are concerns about how long people might have to wait for non-emergency surgeries.

According, to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) roughly 26,000 non-emergency surgeries have been delayed between March 2020 and October 2021 – and surgeons have performed 2,000 fewer procedures than pre-pandemic levels.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said the health authority plans to examine all its options when it comes to working through the waitlist, including extending surgical hours, working weekends and avoiding the usual summer slowdown, but the plan will also depend on staffing levels.

“Like anything, including our COVID response, our rate limiting stuff is the ability to have enough staff to be able to expand or build back that capacity in a in a timely fashion,” said Livingstone.

Though the SHA is working on a plan, Livingstone said it’s impossible to speculate how long it could take to tackle the backlog.Though the SHA is working on a plan, Livingstone said it’s impossible to speculate how long it could take to tackle the backlog.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman said he looked forward to getting surgical numbers back to an acceptable level.

“That's my goal is to get within 12 months, is to have 93,000 surgeries,” Merriman said. “We need to have people back in their positions, get them moved from the positions that they were in helping out with the COVID pandemic relief … so we can get those surgeries off the waiting list.”

Merriman also said he wants to see intensive care capacity in the province increase.

[I’m] just working with my officials and the SHA to find out what is that number that we need, not just now but on an ongoing basis.”