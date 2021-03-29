COVID-19 pandemic results in loss for Winnipeg Football Club

The Winnipeg Football Club, the parent company to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, reported a multi-million-dollar loss for 2020, according to the 2020 annual report.

The $7 million loss for the year was announced on Monday. The loss was attributed to the pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season and all other events at IG Field, according to a release.

“The unprecedented and rapid spread of COVID-19 and the related restrictions that were implemented in Canada throughout 2020 had a devastating impact on live sporting events across the country, which ultimately led to the cancellation of the 2020 CFL football season,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, in a statement.

Revenues were down $32.2 million from the club’s 2019 Grey Cup-winning season. Despite the lack of use of IG Field, operating costs were $3.4 million.

To reduce 2020 expenses, the club reduced labour and other operating costs, worked with vendors to renegotiate contracts, and accessed secured financing and government programs.

“Financially, 2019 was a strong year for the Winnipeg Football Club,” said Miller. “To have such positivity in 2019 with our financial results and winning the 107th Grey Cup Championship and then to not play football in 2020, it was truly disappointing for our players, our staff and our fans.”

Going into 2020, the club had net assets of $12.9 million, which included an operating reserve of $4.1 million, according to Miller.