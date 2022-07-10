COVID-19: Parry Sound-based summer camp for the deaf cancels junior program

A summer camp south of Parry Sound is cancelling its junior program due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

The Bob Rumball Camp of the Deaf, a provincial organization located just south of Parry Sound, offers services for those who are deaf, hard of hearing and with special needs.

Children of parents who are deaf also attend the camp.

"Obviously, throughout the whole Rumball organization, the best way to contain something is not to allow the opportunity for something else to spread," said Derek Rumball, Bob Rumball Canadian Centre of Excellence for the Deaf president."

"Regretful? Absolutely. It's an awful thing to have to communicate with parents that their little person's summer camp experience will not happen this year.

"I'm erring on the side of caution because I wouldn't want to be that parent who has a child who, in good faith, comes to camp and ends up getting ill because of a bad decision that I made. I won't let that happen."

Some of its young campers who come as high schoolers who can qualify for a leadership program will stay and continue their program throughout next week.

The adult program, set to begin next Sunday, runs as scheduled.

"It's a place where you and I, because we have the privilege of hearing, are the visitors," Rumball said.

"Everything that happens here, whether they are learning to waterski, wakeboard, or drive a dirt bike, it's done in their language, and that's sign language. That makes us unique and stand out amongst our community."

The junior program is designed for elementary-aged kids. The Bob Rumball Camp of the Deaf summer camp is in its 60th year.