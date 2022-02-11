COVID-19 protests at Alberta Legislature continue, convoy halted by counter-protesters

Demonstrators moved into the legislature area and downtown Edmonton for the third Saturday in a row to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions.

Despite the temporary noise injunction the city was granted on Friday, convoys of vehicles could be heard honking their horns near the legislature grounds. While an official crowd size estimate was not available from the Edmonton Police Service, CTV News estimated there were hundreds of people, but less than at the previous two Saturday protests.

Traffic was halted at River Valley Road by the Royal Glenora Club after a group of counter-protesters blocked a "freedom convoy" from getting downtown as Fortway Drive remained blocked off by Alberta Sheriffs, as were other access points. CTV News estimates there were around 30 counter-protesters.

Some of the counter-protesters signs read, "Freedom means not having to say goodbye to a dying loved one on FaceTime," "Fed up," "Honk 4 Nurses," and "Not in our city."

Counter-protesters blocked westbound traffic for almost an hour before the Edmonton Police Service intervened and moved the demonstrators to the sidewalk so traffic, including the convoy, could flow again. Eastbound traffic was allowed through by the counter-protesters periodically.

Brandon, one counter-protester, told CTV News that the group was there to show that many Edmontonians do not agree with the messages the convoys and protesters were sending.

"We don't want these people driving through our town," he said, "blocking up traffic."

Cheryl Sheppard, EPS spokesperson, told CTV News in a statement that the citizens cooperated with police after requests to move from blocking the roadway.

"Citizens were intentionally blocking and impeding traffic on River Valley Road and were asked to move onto the sidewalk to ensure their safety and to allow traffic to flow," she said.

Not in our city. ❤️ #yeg #ableg pic.twitter.com/riuv4Ayc96

Well, we decided to block one artery of the convoys today. We all have the right of assembly right. #YEG #ABpoli #ABleg #CDNpoli pic.twitter.com/NaRTsfpnrw

"As a result of today’s convoy, the EPS Traffic Enforcement Section issued 10 tickets to drivers involved in the demonstration," added Sheppard. "Approximately 60 additional tickets will be mailed to the registered owners of vehicles identified as participating and committing an offence.

"Nine of these tickets are related to noise."

NOISE INJUNCTION

The City of Edmonton was granted an interim injunction on Friday to give law enforcement more tools to respond to noise complaints during anticipated convoy demonstrations a day later.

During city council's special meeting about the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, City Manager Andre Corbould said the city was granted a temporary injunction that "prohibits" protesters "from the frequent or sustained sounding of motor vehicle horns" and similar devices.

Corbould said the city applied for the injunction Friday morning in advance of expected demonstrations this weekend. An Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice approved it, and council was informed about it around 3:30 p.m.

The injunction is in effect until March 4.

#YEG was granted a temporary court injunction on Friday to “help address the nuisance noise from vehicles that participate in protests against public health restrictions.”



This is 109 St. pic.twitter.com/LHukzig8DH

According to city administration, the city sought the injunction after hearing from residents and downtown businesses about the effects of noise during the last two Saturday protest convoys on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement that the city supports the right to protest peacefully, but when demonstrations prevent area businesses from operating or impacts nearby residents, the city "must take action."

"As a legal measure that prohibits certain behaviours or actions, an injunction was a reasonable step that allows the City to also support those Edmontonians who want to carry on with daily life," Sohi added.

"The people of Edmonton have been through so much over the last two years, this was one way we could stand up for their right to peace and quiet.”

Our objectives during this convoy demonstration include managing #yegtraffic flow in the safest manner, while mitigating any disorderly conduct. #yegdt

Lacey, a resident living near the legislature, said the past two weekends have been "very loud."

"We've been staying indoors," Lacey said on Saturday.

"I think (the injunction) makes sense if they enforce it," she added. "There's a time and a place to make noise. This isn't maybe the right way to do that."

We are aware of the concerns being voiced around noise & congestion in the #yeg downtown core. EPS officers are speaking with & educating motorists about this issue when it is safe to do so. Enforcement is taking place.

EPS ANTICIPATES 'SIGNIFICANT' TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS

Edmonton police are planning to monitor another convoy demonstration that may clog some city roads on Saturday.

Edmonton Police Service issued a traffic advisory on Friday, warning the protest is expected to converge at the legislature grounds on Feb. 12 and affect traffic at least between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"Significant traffic disruption may include Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Stony Plain Road, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Blvd, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the downtown core," the advisory read.

The protest will be the third such demonstration in support of the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 people rallied at the Alberta legislature on Feb. 5. The protests snarled traffic in downtown Edmonton for hours and police issued eight tickets for traffic-related violations, like distracted driving and being off truck routes.

Spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said EPS' focus on Saturday will be "to prevent these convoys from developing into situations that actively threaten the safety and security of our community. We are closely monitoring this demonstration and are ready to adapt our response as required."

She also reminded the public that while the demonstrations may cause significant traffic disruptions, 911 should only be called in emergencies.